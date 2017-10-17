Dutch museum will soon have one of the last WWII locomotives found in Mason City, IA

According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>
Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone -- and now the Packers must find a replacement.More >>
Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone -- and now the Packers must find a replacement.More >>