Level 3 predatory offender moves to Rochester

Rochester residents are being warned that a Level 3 predatory offender is moving to the area.

According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.

Williams has a history of using weapons, force, and threats to have sexual contact with adult female victims. The victims knew Williams.

Williams is listed as an African American who is 6' tall and weighs 208 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.