Man in critical but stable condition after being hit by van involved in a different accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday.

Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.

Pater collided into Omer's mini-van, causing the mini-van to spin into the 2nd street SW crosswalk and hit 56-year-old Philip Hicks.

At last check Hicks was in critical but stable condition.

Omer was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

