Dog photobombs Ely student's senior picture

A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone -- and now the Packers must find a replacement.More >>
Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone -- and now the Packers must find a replacement.More >>
National Football League owners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting in New York City Tuesday to discuss the controversy over anthem protests.More >>
National Football League owners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting in New York City Tuesday to discuss the controversy over anthem protests.More >>
A house in St. Charles that burned to the ground Monday night was a part of a training exercise by the St. Charles Fire Department. The training happened at a vacant house on County Road 119 near Highway 14.More >>
A house in St. Charles that burned to the ground Monday night was a part of a training exercise by the St. Charles Fire Department. The training happened at a vacant house on County Road 119 near Highway 14.More >>
It was a productive day down at the city council chambers, most of the topics they discussed at the meeting Monday, were agreed upon without much opposition. However it was important to note, this was the first meeting that our new city administrator, Stephen Rymer, attended in an official capacity.More >>
It was a productive day down at the city council chambers, most of the topics they discussed at the meeting Monday, were agreed upon without much opposition. However it was important to note, this was the first meeting that our new city administrator, Stephen Rymer, attended in an official capacity.More >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
A pedestrian is in the hospital after the driver of a mini-van failed to yield around 9 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police say 57-year-old Bradley Pater was southbound on Broadway when 45-year-old Raho Omer cut in front of him after failing to yield on a green light.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Kevin Tyrone Williams, 42, moved to the 1900 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast on Oct. 10.More >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>
Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner. The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination. The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.More >>