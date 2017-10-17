Dog photobombs Ely student's senior picture - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dog photobombs Ely student's senior picture

ELY, Minn. -

If you're not familiar with the term "photobomb", this photo is a classic example.

According to our sister station, KBJR, Ely High School student Hannah Jankovec, 18, was taking her senior pictures in Ely on Sunday when her dog decided to pop up in the background for the shot!

Iris, 9, can be seen holding a tree branch behind Hannah.

