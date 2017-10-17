Fan creates petition to bring Colin Kaepernick to the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone -- and now the Packers must find a replacement.

Rodgers left the game against Minnesota in the first quarter on Sunday, and the Packers announced at halftime that his season is in jeopardy after the injury was diagnosed.

Life-long Packer fan Tracey Corder posted a petition from her home in Oakland, California. She has thousands of signatures wanting the Packers to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Milwaukee-native did not see what happened to Rodgers, because she has been boycotting the NFL.

"Being from Wisconsin and from Milwaukee, we have such high racial disparities. So when I saw Kaepernick wasn't signed, I just thought it was important to stand with him," Corder said.

Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday Rodgers will need surgery and will miss "a significant amount of time."

Brett Hundley stepped in for Rodgers Sunday. Hundley had only thrown 11 passes over the course of his first two-plus seasons in the league before jumping in on Sunday. McCarthy plans on sticking with Hundley while Rodgers is out.

“As far as the QB position, Brett Hundley is my quarterback, Joe Callahan is the backup," McCarthy said Sunday. "That’s the direction we’re going.”

However, fans have offered some other suggestion and have thrown out names like Tony Romo and Kaepernick.

In the petition, Corder writes:

"Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there's a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team! Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!" - wrote Tracey Corder, the petition's organizer

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the petition has nearly 10,000 signatures.

Kaepernick has had difficulty finding a job since becoming the face of league-wide demonstrations during the national anthem that protest social injustice. Romo joined CBS as an analyst after retiring from the Dallas Cowboys, could be outside options to fill in for Rodgers. But McCarthy said after the game he was not considering anything like that yet.