DFL gubernatorial debate in Rochester tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota's six DFL candidates for governor take the same stage Tuesday night, talking healthcare in the Med City. 

The Minnesota Medical Association and the Zumbro Valley Medical Society are hosting the forum in the Heintz Center at RCTC. The event is free and open to the public. It gets underway at 7 p.m.

DFL candidates to replace Governor Mark Dayton include St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, Rochester State Rep. Tina Liebling, State Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul, State Auditor Rebecca Otto, State Rep. Paul Thissen of Minneapolis and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. 

GOP candidates get their turn to debate in Rochester next week. 

