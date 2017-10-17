NFL owners to meet over anthem controversy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NFL owners to meet over anthem controversy

Posted:
NEW YORK, N.Y. (KTTC) -

National Football League owners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting in New York City Tuesday to discuss the controversy over anthem protests.

The NFL will try to find a way to move on from the controversial issue of players protesting during the national anthem before games.

Last week, the league announced that the players union would also be attending the meeting.

On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just before Tuesday's regularly scheduled league meeting.

Walker says the players should use their voices to take a stand because October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

He also says he believes the players who protest are showing disrespect for the flag and veterans in what he called a "divisive political sideshow."

NFL owners, players, and union leaders are expected to discuss the issue during the meeting.

Last week Goodell released a memo saying the league was working on a plan and said the league wants players to stand for the anthem.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.