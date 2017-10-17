NFL owners to meet over anthem controversy

National Football League owners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting in New York City Tuesday to discuss the controversy over anthem protests.

The NFL will try to find a way to move on from the controversial issue of players protesting during the national anthem before games.

Last week, the league announced that the players union would also be attending the meeting.

On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just before Tuesday's regularly scheduled league meeting.

Walker says the players should use their voices to take a stand because October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

He also says he believes the players who protest are showing disrespect for the flag and veterans in what he called a "divisive political sideshow."

NFL owners, players, and union leaders are expected to discuss the issue during the meeting.

Last week Goodell released a memo saying the league was working on a plan and said the league wants players to stand for the anthem.