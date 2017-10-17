Athlete of the Week - Matt Winkle

The KoMets of Kasson-Mantorville have soared to a 7-0 start to the 2017 season, averaging nearly 40 points per game and beating their opponents by an average of 24 points. Leading the way has been junior quarterback Matt Winkle.

Winkle told us about the team's goals this season. "We knew coming into the season that we were going to make a push for the state tournament run, and we're right where we want to be right now."

Winkle, a junior, is entering his third year as starting quarterback for the KoMets. That means he's been starting on the varsity level since he was a freshman -- a huge advantage in the eyes of head coach Broc Threinen.

"Very valuable, especially in terms of trust. That's been really big, and to have someone back there that's kind of got the keys to the car -- that's been there and done that -- it's been really important" Threinen said.

Winkle added, "the experience helps a lot when I'm just going up to assess a defense, or see what kind of front they're in, so I can call the play based on what I see."

Following the strong 7-0 start, Winkle has his eyes on the sport's grandest prize: a trip to the state tournament and the finest football field in all of Minnesota.

"Obviously playing in U.S. Bank [Stadium], I think that would be really cool. And I think that motivates a lot of us."

Threinen loves the leadership qualities of Winkle, even in they are hard to quantify.

"I don't know if I can put a word to it, but he brings a lot of intangibles to the position where he can really, just instinctively, make a play. It's those types of things that you can't really measure by a 40 or a test or anything like that. He's a special kid."

