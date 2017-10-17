New prosthetic arm at Limb Lab offers new possibilities

A new kind of prosthetic arm is changing the way people with limb loss can move, and it'll be available soon at Limb Lab in Rochester.

On Monday, the makers of that new arm spent time with prosthetists at Limb Lab to teach them how it works.

The arm is called the LUKE Arm, which stands for Life Under Kinetic Evolution.

The user moves the arm through wireless sensors on the feet.

"So if I roll my foot to the right, it goes right," explained Jarrett Porter, Technical Support Engineer for Mobius Bionics. "If I roll my foot to the left, it goes left."

What sets this arm apart from prosthetics of the past is the shoulder and the elbow.

"It's the only powered shoulder on the market to be able to raise above the head," explained Porter. "But it also has the elbow rotation right there, the only elbow rotation on the market."

The U.S. Department of Defense first started working on the technology ten years ago to help veterans. Then, the New Hampshire company Mobius Bionics took up the project.

"It's pretty touching to see some people that when they first get it, one of our patients said it was the first time he, in forty years or something that he felt like he actually had a hand on that side," said Jay Burkholder, General Manager of Mobius Bionics.

Limb Lab heard about the arm and wanted to get involved.

"Nothing will ever unfortunately replace the human hand," said Brandon Sampson, founder of Limb Lab. "And in terms of the LUKE arm, it's unbelievable in the technology that it encompasses."

For people like Julie Wurmnest, at Limb Lab Monday to pick up her first prosthetic arm, the thought of the LUKE Arm is exciting.

"First thing you ask when you find out you can get a functioning arm, that's one of the first questions. Does it have shoulder rotation?" she said. "And unfortunately they were only so far with that. So it's great, it gives us much hope for the future."

The prosthetists at Limb Lab say they're optimistic about LUKE and what's still to come.

"Losing an arm is really losing a piece of yourself, like a loved one," said David Coleman, a prosthetist and orthotist at Limb Lab. "And so having options like this here today they're only going to get better. And so hopefully there's never a good time to be an amputee but there's also never been a better time."

The company is working on other ways to control the arm besides foot sensors.

Meanwhile Limb Lab is working with doctors in the area to spread the word about the new LUKE arm.