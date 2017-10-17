Civic Theater funding, Civic Center Name and Discover Square all hot topics at City Council

It was a productive day down at the city council chambers, most of the topics they discussed at the meeting Monday, were agreed upon without much opposition.

However it was important to note, this was the first meeting that our new city administrator, Stephen Rymer, attended in an official capacity.

Also the City Council decided to not change the Civic Center to the Rochester, MN Convention and Event Center but did change the name of some areas inside the building to honor the Mayo brothers.

One of the most discussed topics though, the Civic Theater's need for an extra $80,000 before the end of the month.

"There's some urgency to this, and then the other thing we are cognizant of, are some of the issues, the internal issues, that the current civic organization has with some of the volunteer organization," Randy Staver, City Council President, said. "The council I think is very clear in not wanting to get in the middle of that."

While the money was allocated out of the contingency fund, it was understood that $80,000 would not be part of next year's budget.

Also as a result of the night's decisions, the Discovery Square project will finally break ground soon.