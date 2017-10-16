Cascade Lake Park to receive major upgrades

Rochester Parks and recreation has long had its eyes on improving Cascade Lake Park.. and one of the first improvements might be around the corner.

The $3.2 million project will add more amenities to cater to a variety of outdoor activities in an attempt to make the park more of a destination.

The first step will mainly center around a garden area at the southeast part of the park, that would act as access for the rest of the park.

But broader plans include usage of the lake that will by that point be more than twice the size of silver lake and an amphitheater that could be a new home to the "down by the Riverside" concert series.

"Historically, all we've had there in this area of the park is soccer fields, so again having active spaces for Bocce ball, having landscaped amenities, tables to sit at, landscaped lighting, make it real pretty out there," Mike Nigbur with Rochester Parks and Recreation, said. "The shelter pavilion area, the beach area is real active, so again having these things that people are asking for are completed, they'll be thrilled with."

That first step is expected to be completed by late 2018 or early 2019.

From then the goal would be to update the rest of the park and its trails.