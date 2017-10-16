Rochester Police investigate hit and run in Southeast Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police investigate hit and run in Southeast Rochester

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at 11th Avenue and 3rd Street Southeast near Saint Francis Church.

Police said a car was leaving the church parking lot when another vehicle hit it. 

The driver of the second car then got out and ran from the scene.

Police told KTTC early Monday evening they are still looking for that driver.

Meanwhile, one person in the car that was hit sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Responders took that person to Mayo Clinic -Saint Mary's Hospital.

