Authorities respond to house fire near St. Charles

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
A young woman is traumatized after a stranger tried to sexually assault her on her walk home from an event at RCTC.More >>
Evan Prendez, 21, was arrested in the incident last week and is facing charges of felony mail theft and aiding an offender in mail theft.More >>
Winona police is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals. If you have any information about the two people pictured, contact Winona police immediately.More >>
The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.More >>
Costco still reigns supreme in the ongoing grocery price wars. That's according to J.P. Morgan.More >>
