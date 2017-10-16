Rochester family hopes missing relative is still alive after truck bomb in Somalia kills 300

A truck bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia killed more than 300 people last weekend and injured 400 others.

A Rochester family believes their loved one was killed in the blast, but still hold on to hope he could be alive.

Dr. Mohamed Karey, 27, went missing after the explosion. The last time he spoke with his family in Rochester was one week ago.

"This is the first time in my 19 years where I'm relying on prayers and faith," said Ashalul Aden, the missing man's cousin.

"He's like my son, but I lost him now," said Mohamed's aunt, Muhubo Karey. His relatives an ocean away are coming to terms with the idea that Mohamed might be among the dead. "He's everything, he was the best. My kids know he's the big brother to him. I lost him, but I wish I found his body."

Mohamed graduated from a Somalian medical school one year ago. His first day of work was supposed to be on Sunday, the day after the explosion.

"If Mohamed was not a part of this disaster, he'd be around the hospitals helping transport bodies, with the victims, and consoling families.That was his nature," said Aden.

Search and rescue efforts are still going on in Mogadishu, with many people still trapped under the rubble.

"I think the only good that can come from this is if he's found alive, and if the Somalia government takes initiatives on trying to avoid attacks like this happening and preventing deaths from here on out."

Somalia's government blamed the attack on the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabab extremist group.

Mohamed's family plans to meet with U.S. Senator Al Franken on Tuesday with the hopes that he'll be able to influence President Trump to reconsider his travel ban.

The current travel ban does not allow immigrants from Somalia into the United States.