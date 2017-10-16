Volunteers sew pillowcases to bring smiles to Winona Health hospital patients

Armed with sewing machines, pins, and irons, volunteers at Winona Health are giving patients in the hospital a reason to smile.

Volunteers from the community, along with other Winona Health volunteers and employees, spend an hour or two, or even the whole day to sew pillowcases for hospital patients.

Robin Trombetta and her friend Sarah, a Winona Health employee, started the pillowcase sewing event more than two years ago.

They came up with the idea to sew pillowcases as a way to cheer up patients during their hospital stay and hopefully get them to feel better more quickly.

Patients who currently receive pillowcases stay overnight in the hospital after general surgery or are in the ICU.

Each pillowcase also includes a tag wishing the patient to get well soon.

"It's one day, one day that we work together and we have a nice camaraderie among us," said volunteer Sue Ann Mullen. "We feel like we are really giving back to the community. It's one very minor thing that we can do to help healthcare in our community."

With the amount of volunteers that want to sew, Trombetta is hoping to expand and include all other patients on the floor and even residents in the nearby nursing home.