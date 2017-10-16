Bridgewater cleared to rejoin Vikings for practice this week

Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice, roughly 14 months after a dislocation and multiple ligament tears in his left knee put his leg and career at risk.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Bridgewater will be eased back in with the team beginning Wednesday. The 24-year-old quarterback visited his surgeon Monday and was given the green light to participate on the field, effectively ending a grueling rehabilitation over the past year-plus. Bridgewater tweeted a simple "thank you" after getting the good news.

Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform list. The Vikings have three weeks to evaluate him before having to decide whether to add him to the active roster or place on him on injured reserve.