Winona police looking for public's help with identifying two individuals

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Winona police is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals.

If you have any information about the two people pictured, contact Winona police immediately. Police have not specified why they are trying to identify the people.

Winona police's number is (507-457-6302). You can also contact them anonymously through the Winona Area Crime Stoppers (507-457-6530).

