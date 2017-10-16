Winona police looking for public's help with identifying two individuals

A truck bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia killed more than 300 people this weekend and injured 400 others. A Rochester family believes their loved one was killed in the blast, but still hold on to hope he could be alive. "This is the first time in my 19 years where I'm relying on prayers and faith," said Ashalul Aden, the missing man's cousin. Dr. Mohamed Karey, 27, went missing after the explosion.More >>
Armed with sewing machines, pins, and irons, volunteers at Winona Health are giving patients in the hospital a reason to smile. Volunteers from the community can spend a few hours, or even the whole day to sew pillowcases for hospital patients.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton has signed a federal waiver approving a new state program to lower health insurance premiums.More >>
Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice, roughly 14 months after a dislocation and multiple ligament tears in his left knee put his leg and career at risk.More >>
Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.More >>
Winona police is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals. If you have any information about the two people pictured, contact Winona police immediately.More >>
A young woman is traumatized after a stranger tried to sexually assault her on her walk home from an event at RCTC.More >>
Evan Prendez, 21, was arrested in the incident last week and is facing charges of felony mail theft and aiding an offender in mail theft.More >>
Fall colors are outstanding all around Southeast Minnesota. If your travels took you to the Winona area over the weekend, you were treated to bluffs that were filled with bright oranges, yellows and reds. If you're thinking of taking the family on a leaf peeping adventure this week during the M-E-A break, Northern and Central Minnesota are anywhere from 75 percent peak to past peak. The colors in the Twin Cities area and Southeast Minnesota are primaril...More >>
According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South BroadwayMore >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.More >>
Costco still reigns supreme in the ongoing grocery price wars. That's according to J.P. Morgan.More >>
