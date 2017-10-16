Rochester police searching for suspect involved in attempted sex - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester police searching for suspect involved in attempted sexual assault near RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A young woman is traumatized after a stranger tried to sexually assault her on her walk home from an event at RCTC. Rochester police said the victim is a student at RCTC.

The victim,19, said she was walking home from homecoming activities Friday night when a man grabbed her. The victim told police she was near the volleyball courts at The Quarters apartment complex on the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast when it happened.

She said the man grabbed her around 8:45 p.m. and forced her to the ground. Officers said she was able to run away after the man let go of her.

RPD said the victim was visibly shaken when they arrived to the scene and that she got sick as she was recounting what happened.

So far police have no suspects, but they are investigating.

If you noticed any strange activity around that area you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800-222-TIPS.

