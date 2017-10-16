More than 150 pieces of mail found in car involved in Byron stolen mail incident

More than 150 pieces of mail found in car involved in Byron stol - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

An update on the stolen mail case in Byron we reported last week. 

Evan Prendez, 21, was arrested in the incident last week and is facing charges of felony mail theft and aiding an offender in mail theft.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was almost run over while trying to stop Prendez when he was discovered slowly driving by mailboxes and looking into them in the area of 1500 Belvoir Lane Northeast.

Today, the sheriff's office reported 162 pieces of mail from 59 different addresses were found inside his car.

We're told someone else was in the car at the time and its possible another arrest could follow.

