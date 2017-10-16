Man in hospital after hit by vehicle in downtown Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man in hospital after hit by vehicle in downtown Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A downtown street in Rochester is being blocked off after a man is hit by a vehicle involved in another accident.

According to the Rochester police, the man was hit at the intersection of 2nd St. SW and South Broadway around 9 a.m. Monday. Our crew on scene says the police are now blocking off the street as they investigate.

There is no word yet on the man's condition, but we know he was taken away in an ambulance.

Stay with the NewsCenter as this story is still developing.

