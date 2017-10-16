MEA break should be good for leaf peeping

Fall colors are outstanding all around Southeast Minnesota.

If your travels took you to the Winona area over the weekend, you were treated to bluffs that were filled with bright oranges, yellows and reds.

If you're thinking of taking the family on a leaf peeping adventure this week during the MEA break, Northern and Central Minnesota are anywhere from 75 percent peak to past peak. The colors in the Twin Cities area and Southeast Minnesota are primarily between 50 and 75 percent peak.

Mother nature is showing off some beautiful colors right now so get out there this week if you can!





