Family says death of teen in NDSU dorm was of natural causes

The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.

The family of 17-year-old Devin Delaney told WCCO-TV that the medical examiner's report says he died in his sleep due to problems associated with an inflammation of the heart. It's most commonly the result of a viral infection.

The family says the report indicates Delaney's blood tested negative for drugs and alcohol, and that his death is listed as being the result of natural causes.

The teenager from Burnsville died after being found unresponsive in the NDSU dorm in Fargo on Sept. 17. He had been visiting friends at the school and attending a music festival there.

