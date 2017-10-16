Costco #1 in grocery price, says J.P. Morgan - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Costco still reigns supreme in the ongoing grocery price wars. That's according to J.P. Morgan.

The firm's latest price checks at Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and Aldi found that the prices at Costco on a per-unit basis are 58 percent cheaper than those at Whole Foods.

J.P. Morgan also discovered Costco and Whole Foods share the least of their merchandise assortments in common.

