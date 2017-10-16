FDA warns consumers to be cautious when buying pet medications o - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

FDA warns consumers to be cautious when buying pet medications online

If you purchase medications for your pets online the FDA is urging you to use caution.

Many consumers purchase medications for their pets online for convenience and to save money and there are many websites that represent legitimate pharmacies.

But, the Food and Drug Administration warns there's other online sites selling unapproved pet drugs and counterfeit pet products, expired pet drugs and even dispense prescription pet meds without requiring a prescription. Those products could be unsafe or ineffective for your pet.

