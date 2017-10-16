Four Downs: Vikings beat Green Bay 23-10 as Rodgers leaves with broken collarbone

The Minnesota Vikings entered the game against their NFC North rivals without their top wide receiver. But at the end of the day, they walked away with a victory and the Packers headed back to Green Bay without their star quarterback in a 23-10 Vikings win at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

1st Down: This game had hardly started when things swung completely in the Vikings favor. On a second and nine just under 5 minutes into the first quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled out and delivered a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett which was dropped and fell harmlessly to the ground. But after releasing the ball, linebacker Anthony Barr delivered a legal hit on Rodgers sending him to the turf. Rodgers left the field on a cart, and the play not only knocked Rodgers out of the game but may have ended his season with a broken collarbone. What this means going forward is that with the Vikings great defense, and okay, but big play prone, offense, they are now the favorites to win the NFC North.

2nd Down: To that offense, the Vikings had two turnovers, one of which led to a game-tying touchdown in the second quarter, but the Vikings got the job done against the Packers defense. Case Keenum used a Jerick McKinnon screen pass for his lone touchdown pass of the day, as he threw for 239 yards on 24/28 passing. Without Sam Bradford, who's career may be in jeopardy, Keenum has been a serviceable game-manager for this defense led team.

3rd Down: Before getting to the defense, Jerick McKinnon continued his strong play since the injury to Dalvin Cook. McKinnon ran for 69 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, while catching five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Also without wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen continued his strong play and stepped up without Diggs and caught nine passes for 97 yards, with Laquon Treadwell catching three passes for 51 yards.

4th Down: Now the defense. The Vikings defense was outstanding limiting Rodgers replacement Brett Hundley to 157 yards as he went 18/33 with one touchdown, but they intercepted him three times, as Harrison Smith, Trae Waynes, and Xavier Rhodes all forced turnovers. Then they held Aaron Jones to 41 yards on 13 carries, and Ty Montgomery in his first game back from injury to 28 yards on 10 carries, limiting the Packers to 72 yards total.

The Vikings ended the day on top of the NFC North, and now head into week seven looking to continue their quest to the playoffs as they play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.