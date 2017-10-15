Fall Fest celebrates the season in downtown Rochester

There were plenty of pumpkins, leaves, and all things "fall" in downtown Rochester on Sunday.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted its second annual Fall Fest at Peace Plaza. It was a free family event with lots of seasonal activities like a petting zoo, pumpkin carving contest, fall themed arts and crafts, and a pumpkin patch.

The Downtown Alliance said it's a good way to remind people about year-round activities in Rochester.

"Our downtown has a lot to offer especially with those treats you can pick up, whether it's a warm beverage or a pumpkin spice doughnut or something like that, and it's just a great community gathering place," said Jenna Bowman, Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. "I know people really miss Thursdays on First as we get into the colder weather but this is a really wonderful way to still get out and enjoy the downtown."

Fall Fest was supposed to be Saturday but it was moved to Sunday due to rain.

