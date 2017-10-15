Diesel-tainted gasoline delivered to Rochester, surrounding areas

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons.

According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.

As a result, 44 gas stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin may have received 87-octane gasoline that is contaminated, according to the Department of Commerce. Eight of the potentially-affected stations are in Rochester. Other gas stations that could be affected are in Austin, Plainview, Winona and numerous other nearby cities.

The complete list of stations is at the bottom of this article.

KTTC asked Magellan what was the exact amount of diesel fuel that was inadvertently added into the gasoline. A media affairs representative responded that the percentage was believed to be "relatively low," but the specific amount is under investigation.

Magellan realized the contamination on Saturday and reported it to the Commerce Department's Weights & Measures Division.

In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, Magellan says it is continuing to work with affected gas stations and co-ops to remove the contaminated gasoline.

"Several stations have been replenished with on-specification gasoline and have now returned to normal operation," the news release says.

Inspectors with the Weights & Measures Division will be testing samples at the stations to ensure that the issue is resolved. The Commerce Department says it will also investigate the cause of the contamination, as well as what Magellan is doing to fix the problem.

The Commerce Department says it's unlikely the small amount of contamination will cause severe or long-term vehicle damage. But drivers who bought gas at the potentially-affected stations (full list below) since Friday afternoon should be on the lookout for poor performance like knocking or pinging. If they experience those issues, they should keep their receipts and contact the Commerce Department's Weights & Measures Division at 651-539-1555. Drivers can also file complaints by CLICKING HERE.

Magellan says it will cover all legitimate claims. The company is also encouraging drivers who are experiencing problems to contact their mechanics or car dealers to talk about options.

"As a result of this incident, we have implemented additional testing measures to ensure the products leaving the terminal meet all appropriate specifications," Magellan says in a statement.

Below is the list of gas stations that may have received the contaminated gasoline. The list was provided to the Commerce Department by Magellan.

(Stores were loaded at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 through 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.)



Kwik Trip #623 7020 Hwy 61 W Minnesota City MN

Kwik Trip #428 330 2nd Ave SE Cresco IA

Kwik Trip #629 801 Mechanic St Decorah IA

Farmers Coop Fredericksburg IA

Hy-Vee #1027 1001 18th Ave NW Austin MN

Casey’s General Store #2843 328 Hwy Ave S Blooming Prairie MN

Kwik Trip #622 Hwy 14 Byron MN

Kwik Trip #619 409 South Mantorville Ave Kasson MN

Kwik Trip #814 115 S Knowlton St Kellog MN

Kwik Trip #437 319 S 3rd St La Crescent MN

Kwik Trip #844 994 Lyon Ave Lake City MN

Kwik Trip #152 Vadnais Heights Mapewood MN

Kwik Trip #869 Oakdale MN

High Plains COOP 240 Broadway Ave Plainview MN

Kwik Trip #245 95 4th Ave SE Plainview MN

Casey’s General Store #1767 4500 18th Ave NW Rochester MN

Casey’s General Store #2269 1600 Eastwood Rd SW Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #321 1350 Salem Rd SW Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #341 315 12th St Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #357 1221 Marion RD SE Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #433 560 11th Ave NW Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #464 4760 Commercial Dr SW Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #659 Scott Rd Rochester MN

Kwik Trip #843 106 Hiawatha Dr Wabasha MN

Ag Partners PO Box 315 Wanamingo MN

Casey’s General Store #2832 214 State St. N. West Concord MN

Kwik Trip #746 Homer Rd Winona MN

Severson Oil CO Winona MN

Severson Oil CO. Service Dr Winona MN

Kwik Trip #463 100 Jefferson Dr E Zumbrota MN

Kwik Trip #737 Route 2, PO BOX 41 , Lewiston MN

Kwik Trip #802 603 N Main St Alma WI

Thaler/Express Mart 19756 County Hwy X Chippewa Falls WI

Kwik Trip #750 4828 Mormon Coulee RD La Crosse WI

Kwik Trip #761 500 Cass St La Crosse WI

Kwik Trip #816 3130 State Rd La Crosse WI

Kwik Trip #826 4605 Mormon Coulee RD La Crosse WI

Kwik Trip #350 9421 Highway 16S 16th St & S Kinney Coulee Onalaska WI

Kwik Trip #377 1802 County Trunck S Onalaska WI

Kwik Trip #383 408 Sand Lake Rd Onalaska WI

Kwik Trip #494 W6782 Abbey Rd Onalaska WI

Kwik Trip #767 229 Oak Forest Dr Onalaska WI

Kwik Trip #317 Rt 5 Box 332, 1750 Hwy 1 Sparta WI

Kwik Trip #684 985 West City HWY16 West Salem WI