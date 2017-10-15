Diesel-tainted gasoline delivered to Rochester, surrounding areas

The family of a Minnesota teenager found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month says he died of a heart problem.More >>
Costco still reigns supreme in the ongoing grocery price wars. That's according to J.P. Morgan.More >>
If you purchase medications for your pets online the FDA is urging you to use caution.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons. According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.More >>
There were plenty of pumpkins, leaves, and all things "fall" in downtown Rochester on Sunday. The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted its second annual Fall Fest at Peace Plaza. It was a free family event with lots of seasonal activities like a petting zoo, pumpkin carving contest, fall themed arts and crafts, and a pumpkin patch.More >>
As temperatures drop and heating bills rise, the Minnesota Department of Commerce and Minnesota Public Utilities Commission want Minnesotans to know about help that is available from the state's Cold Weather Rule and Energy Assistance Program.More >>
Authorities say a small plane crash on the Mississippi River north of the Twin Cities killed a Princeton couple. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the plane struck a set of power lines and went down into the water near Ramsey around 5:30 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says the body of 48-year-old Jill Rygwall was found in the river shortly after the crash.More >>
A small number of police departments are showing interest in a new type of video camera that can be mounted directly on officers' guns. They say it may offer a better view of officer-involved shootings than body cameras. But some law enforcement officials and civil rights groups note that gun cameras start recording only after weapons are drawn and won't capture what led up to a confrontation.More >>
Step into the year 1899 and tour the Historic Forestville, where you meet interesting people. "All the people that you meet portray people that actually lived here back at that time period, not made up characters," said Bonnie Hulsing with the Historic Forestville. Visitors on Saturday experienced how apple pie and cider were made back in the day, and the hard work of using old tools to make use of the apples.More >>
It's called the Rochester T-shirt Tribute. Local musician John Sievers has been highlighting a different group every day for the past four months.More >>
As temperatures drop and heating bills rise, the Minnesota Department of Commerce and Minnesota Public Utilities Commission want Minnesotans to know about help that is available from the state's Cold Weather Rule and Energy Assistance Program.More >>
A Dutch Railway museum in the Netherlands, Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, is expecting a very special shipment next week from the Lehigh Cement Company in Mason City, IA. An old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War Two, one of the last of its kind since these types of trains were scrapped after years of service, will be cleaned up and sent to the museum.More >>
There were plenty of pumpkins, leaves, and all things "fall" in downtown Rochester on Sunday. The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted its second annual Fall Fest at Peace Plaza. It was a free family event with lots of seasonal activities like a petting zoo, pumpkin carving contest, fall themed arts and crafts, and a pumpkin patch.More >>
According to police, Gold Cross took him to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's to check on possible concussion symptoms.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after a search warrant finds hundreds of grams of meth in a house.More >>
