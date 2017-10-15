Diesel-tainted gasoline delivered to Rochester, surrounding area - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Diesel-tainted gasoline delivered to Rochester, surrounding areas

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says gasoline potentially tainted with diesel fuel was delivered to dozens of stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin between Friday and Saturday afternoons.

According to Magellan Midstream Partners, there was an operations malfunction at its fuel distribution terminal near Eyota on Friday, causing a "small percentage of diesel fuel" to be inadvertently added into gasoline.

As a result, 44 gas stations in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin may have received 87-octane gasoline that is contaminated, according to the Department of Commerce. Eight of the potentially-affected stations are in Rochester. Other gas stations that could be affected are in Austin, Plainview, Winona and numerous other nearby cities.

KTTC asked Magellan what was the exact amount of diesel fuel that was inadvertently added into the gasoline. A media affairs representative responded that the percentage was believed to be "relatively low," but the specific amount is under investigation.

Magellan realized the contamination on Saturday and reported it to the Commerce Department's Weights & Measures Division.

In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, Magellan says it is continuing to work with affected gas stations and co-ops to remove the contaminated gasoline. 

"Several stations have been replenished with on-specification gasoline and have now returned to normal operation," the news release says. 

Inspectors with the Weights & Measures Division will be testing samples at the stations to ensure that the issue is resolved. The Commerce Department says it will also investigate the cause of the contamination, as well as what Magellan is doing to fix the problem.

The Commerce Department says it's unlikely the small amount of contamination will cause severe or long-term vehicle damage. But drivers who bought gas at the potentially-affected stations (full list below) since Friday afternoon should be on the lookout for poor performance like knocking or pinging. If they experience those issues, they should keep their receipts and contact the Commerce Department's Weights & Measures Division at 651-539-1555. Drivers can also file complaints by CLICKING HERE.

Magellan says it will cover all legitimate claims. The company is also encouraging drivers who are experiencing problems to contact their mechanics or car dealers to talk about options.

"As a result of this incident, we have implemented additional testing measures to ensure the products leaving the terminal meet all appropriate specifications," Magellan says in a statement.

Below is the list of gas stations that may have received the contaminated gasoline. The list was provided to the Commerce Department by Magellan.

(Stores were loaded at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 through 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.)           
            
Kwik Trip #623    7020 Hwy 61 W    Minnesota City    MN
Kwik Trip #428    330 2nd Ave SE    Cresco    IA
Kwik Trip #629    801 Mechanic St    Decorah    IA
Farmers Coop        Fredericksburg    IA
Hy-Vee #1027    1001 18th Ave NW    Austin     MN
Casey’s General Store #2843    328 Hwy Ave S    Blooming Prairie    MN
Kwik Trip #622    Hwy 14     Byron    MN
Kwik Trip #619    409 South Mantorville Ave    Kasson    MN
Kwik Trip #814    115 S Knowlton St    Kellog     MN
Kwik Trip #437    319 S 3rd St    La Crescent    MN
Kwik Trip #844    994 Lyon Ave    Lake City    MN
Kwik Trip #152    Vadnais Heights    Mapewood    MN
Kwik Trip #869        Oakdale    MN
High Plains COOP     240 Broadway Ave    Plainview    MN
Kwik Trip #245    95 4th Ave SE    Plainview    MN
Casey’s General Store #1767    4500 18th Ave NW    Rochester    MN
Casey’s General Store #2269    1600 Eastwood Rd SW    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #321    1350 Salem Rd SW    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #341    315 12th St    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #357    1221 Marion RD SE    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #433    560 11th Ave NW    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #464    4760 Commercial Dr SW    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #659    Scott Rd    Rochester    MN
Kwik Trip #843    106 Hiawatha Dr    Wabasha    MN
Ag Partners     PO Box 315    Wanamingo    MN
Casey’s General Store #2832    214 State St. N.    West Concord    MN
Kwik Trip #746    Homer Rd    Winona    MN
Severson Oil CO        Winona    MN
Severson Oil CO.     Service Dr    Winona    MN
Kwik Trip #463    100 Jefferson Dr E    Zumbrota    MN
Kwik Trip #737    Route 2, PO BOX 41 ,     Lewiston    MN 
Kwik Trip #802    603 N Main St     Alma    WI
Thaler/Express Mart    19756 County Hwy X    Chippewa Falls    WI
Kwik Trip #750    4828 Mormon Coulee RD    La Crosse    WI
Kwik Trip #761    500 Cass St     La Crosse    WI
Kwik Trip #816    3130 State Rd    La Crosse    WI
Kwik Trip #826    4605 Mormon Coulee RD    La Crosse    WI
Kwik Trip #350    9421 Highway 16S 16th St & S Kinney Coulee    Onalaska    WI
Kwik Trip #377    1802 County Trunck S    Onalaska    WI
Kwik Trip #383    408 Sand Lake Rd    Onalaska    WI
Kwik Trip #494    W6782 Abbey Rd    Onalaska    WI
Kwik Trip #767    229 Oak Forest Dr    Onalaska    WI
Kwik Trip #317    Rt 5 Box 332, 1750 Hwy 1    Sparta     WI
Kwik Trip #684    985 West City HWY16    West Salem    WI

