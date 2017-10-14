Princeton couple dies in plane crash north of Twin Cities - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Princeton couple dies in plane crash north of Twin Cities

Authorities say a small plane crash on the Mississippi River north of the Twin Cities killed a Princeton couple.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the plane struck a set of power lines and went down into the water near Ramsey around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office says the body of 48-year-old Jill Rygwall was found in the river shortly after the crash. The body of her husband, whose name has not been released, is believed to be in the underwater wreckage.

Authorities say the plane took off from the Princeton airport. Witnesses reported that the plane was flying at or below the tree tops before the crash.

A salvage crew was working to pull the single-engine Cessna from the river.

