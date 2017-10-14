Body cameras, now gun cameras? Some police trying them out - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Body cameras, now gun cameras? Some police trying them out

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(AP) -

A small number of police departments are showing interest in a new type of video camera that can be mounted directly on officers' guns.

They say it may offer a better view of officer-involved shootings than body cameras. But some law enforcement officials and civil rights groups note that gun cameras start recording only after weapons are drawn and won't capture what led up to a confrontation.

Proponents say officers' arms, walls and other objects can get in the way of body cameras. They also say body cameras also may not be turned on.

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, Maple Plain and Independence, Minnesota, and Williams, Arizona, are among those considering gun cameras. Manufacturers say many other departments are showing interest in the cameras.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.