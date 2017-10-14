Stepping back in time, historic Forestville gives an 1899 tour of cider press

Step into the year 1899 and tour the historic Forestville, where you meet interesting people.

"All the people that you meet portray people that actually lived here back at that time period, not made up characters," said Bonnie Hulsing with the Historic Forestville.

Visitors on Saturday experienced how apple pie and cider were made back in the day, and the hard work of using old tools to make use of the apples.

"This was an activity that went on in many farm families of course to use the apples that were of course plentiful in the fall," said Hulsing.

The tour is a combination of learning, appreciating, and food tasting.

"We like to educate people about the past, and have them enjoy and take part with hands-on, and see what some of the activities were like from long ago," said Hulsing.

Guests sample freshly-baked apple pie and apple cider to complete the experience.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, veterans/active military, and college students. Admission for children ages 5-17 is $6, and is free for children aged 4 and under and MNHS members.