Mower County Historical Society hosts brand-new fundraiser

It really isn't that far off; now seems to be as good of a time as any to get ornaments and other Christmas decorations ready for the winter.

To help you do that, the Mower County Historical Society hosted a brand-new fundraiser Friday. The Vintage Holiday and Antiques sale features items that people in the community have donated.

Items for sale include Hallmark Christmas ornaments, hand-painted china, and furniture.

"We are really looking to try some new things, some new events, new fundraisers, that sort of thing and we thought this could be kind of fun. And with Christmas just around the corner believe it or not we thought well, let's just see what happens and we ended up getting some really great stuff in," said Curator Jaimie Timm with the Mower County Historical Society.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Mower County Historical Society. No artifacts from the MCHS collection were for sale.

