Learning more about the city he loves by highlighting different groups and businesses

It's called the Rochester T-shirt Tribute.

Local musician John Sievers has been highlighting a different group every day for the past four months.

"It's day 118 and I'm still finding awesome causes to support and awesome local businesses to get the word out about," Sievers said.

The way it works is he gets a shirt from a group, they take a picture and the day he's set to wear it, he shares it on his Instagram.

The trick to doing this, is keeping a variety.

"It's a big mix, everything from punk bands to coffee shops and then of course important causes like I'm wearing today this RT Autism Awareness Foundation"

The folks over at RTAAF were thrilled when they found out he'd be wearing the shirt and help them get their message out there.

"What we really want to build is awareness of what kind of resources are available here in the community and who is available to help people who are diagnosed with autism or their children are diagnosed with autism," James Rechs, RTAAF Executive Director, said.

Even though the featured groups have been appreciating what he's doing, for Sievers, it's all about having fun and learning more about his community.

"It's somewhat altruistic but I think it's also very selfish," Sievers said. "I like my community, I like to be in my community and this is a way for me to be a part of it."

He says he never expected he'd get past the first week, not to mention triple digit days.

At this rate, who knows when it'll end?

"What I have said is that I will keep doing this until I run out shirts," Sievers said "If people are still interested then I'll go forward and once they're not I'll be done."