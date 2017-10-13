Old Highway 58 bridge to be demolished this weekend, slowdowns expected

Allow for extra travel time this weekend if you are driving through Zumbrota, as MNDOT expects the old Highway 58 bridge to come down.

Drivers will begin to experience slow downs late Friday night, continuing through around 5 a.m. Monday when Highway 52 is expected to reopen.

During the demolition and clean up, traffic on Highway 52 will be rerouted up and down the interchange ramps and through the roundabouts at each side.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the new Highway 58 bridge will also be closed for a short time until 8 a.m. Saturday when it reopens for traffic crossing the bridge.

Once the old bridge is removed, workers will finish repaving the remaining sections of Highway 52.

"I'm ready for it to be done," said Zumbrota resident Robyn Hoben. "I'm hoping that because of it, they won't have as many accidents as they had or people going down the wrong way."

Throughout the weekend, crews expect traffic to be slow through this section of road, and drivers could experience backups during busy travel times.

Drivers are urged to use caution, allow for extra travel time, or seek alternative routes.

For more information about the project, click here.