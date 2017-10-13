Man goes to hospital after laying motorcycle down on wet roadway - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man goes to hospital after laying motorcycle down on wet roadway

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Medical professionals checked out a motorcyclist Friday afternoon after wet road conditions created quite a scare. 

Around 2:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was taking a right out of a driveway onto 3rd Avenue near 14th Street Southeast when he came upon moisture on the road.

He laid his motorcycle down to prevent a worse accident.

According to police, Gold Cross took him to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's to check on possible concussion symptoms. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.