Man goes to hospital after laying motorcycle down on wet roadway

Medical professionals checked out a motorcyclist Friday afternoon after wet road conditions created quite a scare.

Around 2:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was taking a right out of a driveway onto 3rd Avenue near 14th Street Southeast when he came upon moisture on the road.

He laid his motorcycle down to prevent a worse accident.

According to police, Gold Cross took him to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's to check on possible concussion symptoms.