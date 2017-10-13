Bruce Arena resigns from the U.S. national team

Bruce Arena has resigned as coach of the U.S. men's soccer team following the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The United States was stunned by a 2-1 qualifying loss on Tuesday night to Trinidad and Tobago. Panama and Honduras won qualifying matches, and the Americans were knocked out of soccer's premier tournament for the first time since 1986.

In a statement Friday, Arena said, "We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility."

Arena was named coach of the U.S. team last November, replacing Jurgen Klinsmann after a pair of losses in the team's first two qualifying games.

It was his second stint as coach of the Americans. From 1998-2006, he led the team to 75 victories and to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup.