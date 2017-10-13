Today is Friday the 13th, a day psychologists believe can cause real fear and anxiety.

A simple day on the calendar may not be as scary as haunted houses and trails, but some people with real fear of Friday the 13th go to great lengths to avoid tempting fate.

Ironically, it may be safer to travel on this day simply because more people stay home. At least one previous study suggested there are fewer car accidents on Friday the 13th.

Some people may be more fearful of pronouncing the diagnosis of "fear of Friday the 13th". It is called Paraskevidekatriaphobia.