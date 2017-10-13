3 young children in vehicle during high-speed chase

Friday morning, the Social Security Administration announced a 2 percent cost-of-living increase for next year.More >>
Bruce Arena has resigned as coach of the U.S. men's soccer team following the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.More >>
Today is Friday the 13th, a day psychologists believe can cause real fear and anxiety.More >>
Minneapolis is set to host the Super Bowl in February and lawmakers want to know why officials at US Bank Stadium hired a security company that had to be fired last month.More >>
A little more than two months after announcing her campaign for Congress, Regina Mustafa has suspended her campaign.More >>
Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.More >>
It's the Army Corps of Engineers versus concerned residents Thursday afternoon in Wabasha.More >>
Remember that Arby's venison sandwich initially offered across heavy deer hunting states last fall? For anyone wanting to try it, the sandwich returns to Arby's nationwide on Saturday, October 21st while supplies last. Abry's will also introduce a limited-edition elk sandwich in three restaurants in the states of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.More >>
This History Center of Olmsted County photo features a stack of Declarations of Freedom signed by local residents. The Declaration of Freedom was part of the Crusade for Freedom, a campaign to raise funds for Radio Free Europe, which was in place from 1950-1960. The campaign's symbol, the Freedom Bell, was modeled after the Liberty Bell, and after a tour around the United States, it was placed in Berlin where it was dedicated on October 24, 1950. Radio Free E...More >>
Police said the burglary happened Thursday morning at National Pawn located at 426 3rd Ave. Southeast in Rochester.More >>
A Dutch Railway museum in the Netherlands, Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, is expecting a very special shipment next week from the Lehigh Cement Company in Mason City, IA. An old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War Two, one of the last of its kind since these types of trains were scrapped after years of service, will be cleaned up and sent to the museum.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after a search warrant finds hundreds of grams of meth in a house.More >>
Rochester residents are being alerted about a level three sex offender who will be moving into the area.More >>
Waite Park police say a pair of suspected thieves led officers on a high-speed interstate chase with three young children in the car.More >>
Zumbro Ridge Estates is officially owned by the residents. Teana Milliken and Hillari Erickson have lived at Zumbro Ridge Estates for decades. Until Thursday, everything had been at the mercy of one investor-owner. Now, that's changed.More >>
