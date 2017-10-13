Regina Mustafa suspends campaign for 1st Congressional District

A little more than two months after announcing her campaign for Congress, Regina Mustafa has suspended her campaign.

In a press release released Friday morning, Mustafa announced she was suspending her campaign for the 1st Congressional District of Minnesota for the 2018 elections.

Regina is thankful for all of the support she has received from people from across the district. “This has been an incredible opportunity and an invaluable experience meeting people from all walks of life,” said Mustafa. “I will continue to serve my city and state as I have been for years. The concerns and issues of the people of Southern Minnesota will continue to be at the forefront of my thoughts and efforts.”

Mustafa ended her release by wishing her fellow candidates the best of luck in the campaign. “It has been a privilege getting to know the other candidates. I wish them well and look forward to working with them in the future,” said Mustafa.

In the press release, Mustafa gave no reason for suspending her campaign.

However, the day before the announcement Mustafa tweeted "being legally blind and not able to drive - getting out across CD1 is very challenging - I know I am not as visible because of it."