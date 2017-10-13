Wild win first game in 5-2 victory in Chicago

The Minnesota Wild (1-1-1) pulled away from the Blackhawks (3-1-1) with a four-goal third period, as they took home their first win of the season in a 5-2 victory in Chicago.

The game was scoreless through the first period and wouldn't have a goal until the 20th minute in the second. But before then the Wild had their first fight of the year as Marcus Foligno and John Hayden went toe to toe. Both served five minute major penalties for fighting.

The goal came 11 minutes later, when Eric Staal scored his second of the year off the Charlie Coyle assist to make it a 1-0 game.

However, the Blackhawks were able to tie it at the 8:21 mark of the third, when Ryan Hartman scored to make it 1-1.

The Wild then scored four unanswered goals.

Chris Stewart put the first goal in to make it 2-1, then Jason Zucker scored on the power play to give the Wild a 3-1 lead.

Following Zucker, Stewart scored his second goal of the game, his fourth on the season, and Mikko Koivu scored the fourth and final unanswered goal, the fifth for the Wild in the eventual 5-2 win.

In the process of the win, however, the Wild lost three players to injuries. Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle both left the game with lower body injuries and left the arena in a boot according to Wild reporter for the Athletic, Michael Russo. Niederreiter may have a high ankle sprain, and Coyle took a shot off the back of his right leg. As for the third player, Marcus Foligno left suffering an injury when he took a cross to the cheek during his fight in the first period.

Devon Dubnyk in goal collected 36 saves on 38 attempts, while allowing two goals.

The Wild are off until Saturday when they play their first game at home, possibly shorthanded, against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.