Couple homes affected when crews hit gas line in Northeast Rochester

Couple homes affected when crews hit gas line in Northeast Rochester

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Crews digging phone lines hit a gas line in Northeast Rochester Thursday night.

The scare happened around 6:30 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Kerska, contractors with Jaguar Communications were installing fiber optic cable along Broadway near Woodridge Lane Northeast when the line was hit.

Kerska said the damaged line affected two homes.

Rochester Fire supported Minnesota Energy workers as they stopped gas flow then patched the hole. 

