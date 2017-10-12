Fired Stillwater Prison warden reinstated

A Minnesota prison warden fired nearly a year ago now has his job back.

Earlier this week, an arbitrator reinstated Steve Hammer as warden and CEO of Stillwater Prison.

Hammer was fired in October of last year over accusations of violating policies related to sexual harassment, discrimination, and emails.

He started working at Stillwater Prison in March 2015.

Department records show that prior to being fired. Hammer was disciplined twice for inappropriate relationships with staff.

Corrections officials say they're reviewing the ruling and deciding how to proceed.