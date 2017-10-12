Home Depot volunteers give Rochester veteran a backyard makeover

Rochester Fire supported Minnesota Energy workers as they stopped gas flow then patched the hole.More >>
Earlier this week, an arbitrator reinstated Steve Hammer as warden and CEO of Stillwater Prison.More >>
It's one of the most rewarding meals you can have all year. The Empty Bowls fundraiser for Channel One Regional Food Bank is back at the Rochester Art Center. For the 13th year, come enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread provided by local restaurants and bakeries. Then, choose a donated hand-painted bowl to take home with you. One in ten Minnesotans do not have enough to eat. But for every ticket sold, Channel One can provide enough food for 40 meals.&nbs...More >>
A new school year means learning new material. The new school year also means drivers will have to share the road with school buses. It's no secret distracted driving is a national problem. In fact, 3,500 people died because of distracted drivers in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "A good rule of thumb is whenever a school bus is present, use caution."More >>
It's a complete backyard makeover for an Army veteran and his family in Rochester. The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon - Southeast Minnesota and Family Service Rochester to renovate the backyard of Jeremy and Carrie Delaney on 24th Street Southeast.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the call came in of a structure fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at 5332 Logan St. Southeast, Rochester.More >>
Rochester residents are being alerted about a level three sex offender who will be moving into the area.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after a search warrant finds hundreds of grams of meth in a house.More >>
Police said the burglary happened Thursday morning at National Pawn located at 426 3rd Ave. Southeast in Rochester.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after a search warrant finds hundreds of grams of meth in a house.More >>
A Dutch Railway museum in the Netherlands, Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, is expecting a very special shipment next week from the Lehigh Cement Company in Mason City, IA. An old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War Two, one of the last of its kind since these types of trains were scrapped after years of service, will be cleaned up and sent to the museum.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
Coke or Pepsi--it's often a big debate, and Wednesday the Mayo Civic Center made its own choice of which brand of soda to serve at events.More >>
Rochester residents are being alerted about a level three sex offender who will be moving into the area.More >>
Police said the burglary happened Thursday morning at National Pawn located at 426 3rd Ave. Southeast in Rochester.More >>
The American Legion has been on the corner of 1st Ave Northwest and Civic Center Drive for nearly half a century. But now, as planners are finalizing expectations for a hotel to go up on that land, the Legion needs to find a new home. The $35 million project, going by the name Civic on First, has been a long time coming.More >>
