Home Depot volunteers give Rochester veteran a backyard makeover - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Home Depot volunteers give Rochester veteran a backyard makeover

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Team Depot volunteers are building a new playhouse for the Delaney family's son Team Depot volunteers are building a new playhouse for the Delaney family's son
Volunteers have also installed a new patio and fire pit Volunteers have also installed a new patio and fire pit
Carrie and Jeremy Delaney Carrie and Jeremy Delaney
The Delaneys' son, Logan The Delaneys' son, Logan
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It's a complete backyard makeover for an Army veteran and his family in Rochester.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon - Southeast Minnesota and Family Service Rochester to renovate the backyard of Jeremy and Carrie Delaney on 24th Street Southeast.

Over the past few days, volunteers have removed all the weeds, installed a new patio and fire pit, and put in new railings for the deck. They're also building a new playhouse, complete with a tornado slide for the Delaneys' 6-year-old son, Logan.

The renovation is free for the family and is all part of the Home Depot Foundation's Celebration of Service, an annual campaign to help veterans like Jeremy, who has served three tours in Iraq.

"We had an okay backyard. It wasn't anything spectacular. But now, it's a lot nicer. It's a lot safer," said Jeremy. "Because I have a little guy with Down syndrome, I think that it's important for him to have a safe place to play."

"The work here is just incredible how much things they've accomplished in a little bit of time and we're just in awe," Carrie added.

The volunteers of Team Depot, the volunteer force of Home Depot, all worked on their days off to renovate the Delaney family's yard. They've also arranged for snow to be removed from the yard during the winter.

"I'm an empty-nester so I have the time and this is one way I can give back," said Lanny Tippetts, captain of Team Depot.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.