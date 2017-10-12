Home Depot volunteers give Rochester veteran a backyard makeover

It's a complete backyard makeover for an Army veteran and his family in Rochester.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon - Southeast Minnesota and Family Service Rochester to renovate the backyard of Jeremy and Carrie Delaney on 24th Street Southeast.

Over the past few days, volunteers have removed all the weeds, installed a new patio and fire pit, and put in new railings for the deck. They're also building a new playhouse, complete with a tornado slide for the Delaneys' 6-year-old son, Logan.

The renovation is free for the family and is all part of the Home Depot Foundation's Celebration of Service, an annual campaign to help veterans like Jeremy, who has served three tours in Iraq.

"We had an okay backyard. It wasn't anything spectacular. But now, it's a lot nicer. It's a lot safer," said Jeremy. "Because I have a little guy with Down syndrome, I think that it's important for him to have a safe place to play."

"The work here is just incredible how much things they've accomplished in a little bit of time and we're just in awe," Carrie added.

The volunteers of Team Depot, the volunteer force of Home Depot, all worked on their days off to renovate the Delaney family's yard. They've also arranged for snow to be removed from the yard during the winter.

"I'm an empty-nester so I have the time and this is one way I can give back," said Lanny Tippetts, captain of Team Depot.