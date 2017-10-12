Midwest students celebrate locally grown apples as part of Farm to School month

More than 200,000 kids all over the Midwest are crunching apples today as part of Farm-to-School month, and to celebrate locally grown apples.

Spokesperson for Minnesota Grown and Olympian Carrie Tollefson was at Winona Middle School Thursday to talk to students about eating local and eating healthy.

"It's just fun to say buy Minnesota Grown," said Tollefson. The school won a drawing to have Tollefson be there.

An apple a day not only keeps the doctor away, but supporting locally grown produce helps bring a smile to farmers who work hard to grow that produce.

"For me, coming and sharing Minnesota Grown, and talking about the great apples that we have grown right here in the state of Minnesota and other produce, it's just really been fun for me to be able to share that with athletes, students, kids," said Tollefson.

Students were given these apples to enjoy with their lunch. The apples students had for lunch were from Southwind Orchard.

"If you see the Minnesota Grown logo at any of your store, farmers market, support those farmers that you know that have worked hard," said Tollefson.

Even the WinHawks mascot was there to help hand out apples to students.

"You really can't go wrong with anything that we know is grown from the ground I think is really important and as an athlete, its been important for me to put good things into my body so that I can give good results," said Tollefson.