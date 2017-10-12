Firefighters called after a Rochester man's collector car goes up in flames

Firefighters are called after a Rochester man's collector car goes up in flames.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the call came in of a structure fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at 5332 Logan St. Southeast, Rochester.

When firefighters arrived, they found out that the owner was working on his 1974 Chevy Malibu in the garage when the car caught on fire. With help from nearby neighbors, the group was able to push the car outside the garage. Firefighters were able to put the flames out.

The sheriff's department said there was no damage to the house and nobody was injured. However, the car is considered a total loss.