Police: Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester residents are being alerted about a level three sex offender who will be moving into the area.

According to the Rochester police, on October 25, Jeremy James Franken, 41, will be moving to the 4400 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest, Rochester.

Franken has a history of sexual conduct and contact with a 9-year-old female victim during a three year span. According to the police, the victim knew Franken.

Franken is listed as a 5'10" white male who weighs 202 pounds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.