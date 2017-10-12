Police: Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester

Rochester residents are being alerted about a level three sex offender who will be moving into the area.

According to the Rochester police, on October 25, Jeremy James Franken, 41, will be moving to the 4400 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest, Rochester.

Franken has a history of sexual conduct and contact with a 9-year-old female victim during a three year span. According to the police, the victim knew Franken.

Franken is listed as a 5'10" white male who weighs 202 pounds.