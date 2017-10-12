Rochester police searching for suspects involved in a pawn shop - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester police searching for suspects involved in a pawn shop smash-and-grab

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police are searching for the suspects involved in a pawn shop burglary.

Police said the burglary happened Thursday morning at National Pawn located at 426 3rd Ave. Southeast in Rochester. When officers arrived, no one was inside, but the front glass door was smashed.

When officers looked at surveillance video, they saw two men enter the building after they used a hammer to smash in the door. Once inside, the suspects grabbed a money bag that was in the office and left. The owner told police there were several hundred dollars in the bag.

No guns were taken from the store because they were locked up.

