Rochester woman arrested after authorities find nearly 300 grams of meth under bed

A Rochester woman is behind bars after a search warrant finds hundreds of grams of meth in a house.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the search was performed Wednesday around 8:40 a.m. at 124 Byron Ave. North in Byron. Inside the house, the Violent Crimes Task Force and Sheriff's Office said they found 294 grams of meth (estimated value of $7,500) and $9,300 in cash. The meth was found under the bed. Authorities also had three vehicles towed while they continue to investigate.

After collecting evidence, authorities arrested Michele Vietor, 43, of Byron. She faces 1st degree sales and possession.