Throwback Thursday: a Freedom Crusade in Rochester

This History Center of Olmsted County photo features a stack of Declarations of Freedom signed by local residents.

The Declaration of Freedom was part of the Crusade for Freedom, a campaign to raise funds for Radio Free Europe, which was in place from 1950-1960.

The campaign's symbol, the Freedom Bell, was modeled after the Liberty Bell, and after a tour around the United States, it was placed in Berlin where it was dedicated on October 24, 1950.

Radio Free Europe allowed the former WWII Allies to broadcast information behind the Iron Curtain, and inform people held under communist rule.

This effort also provided cover for the CIA, which was working covert operations in Eastern Europe at that time.

