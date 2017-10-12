Honey-Salmon Fillets with Smokey Potato and Herb Salad

What you need for Salmon

2 fillets of Salmon

1 cup of Honey

2 cups of Dijon Mustard

8oz Fresh Dill

For Potato Salad

2# red skin potatoes washed & halved

¼ cup white wine vinegar

¼ Olive Oil

1 Tbs Chopped Garlic

1 Tbs Kosher Salt

1 Tbs Black pepper

2 oz Fresh Chervil

2 oz fresh Taragon

1 oz Fresh oregano

1 oz fresh dill

Pre Heat Smoker/Grill to 250 degrees

For the potato salad

Place potatoes on smoker and cook for about an hour until tender

Mix the vinegar, oil, garlic, salt and pepper together

Remove the stems and finely chop all the herbs and fold into vinegar and oil mixture

Add halved potatoes directly to this mixture form the grill and serve warm

For the Salmon

Mix together the local honey and Dijon mustard

With the Salmon Fillets skin side-up and check to remove any pin-bones (you can ask your store where you purchased to do this for you)

Once this is complete spread the mustard mixture evenly over both fillets and then gently press the dill weed into the top of Salmon

This will go on the smoker for 1.5 hours or longer depending on desired doneness

When the salmon is done remove from grill and serve with a fork