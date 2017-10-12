Arby's venison sandwich returns October 21st - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Arby's venison sandwich returns October 21st

Remember that Arby's venison sandwich initially offered across heavy deer hunting states last fall?

For anyone wanting to try it, the sandwich returns to Arby's nationwide on Saturday, October 21st while supplies last.

Arby's will also introduce a limited-edition elk sandwich in three restaurants in the states of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. 

